Wilton Fish & Game offering handgun training course

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic handgun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Participating students will undergo a four-hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Route 2. The class will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The following month there will also be another class on Saturday, May 13. There is a limit of 10 students per class to provide adequate instruction per student. Participants are asked to preregister and pay a $20 class fee two weeks prior.

To register please call Deb at 779-7721 or email rowe.wiltonfg.wilton7@gmail.com. Send payment to The Wilton Fish & Game, PO Box 339, Wilton, Me. 04294. Call Nichols at 778-2680 with any questions.

The benefits of taking this class is each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff's Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices. Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring your hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.