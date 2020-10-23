Wilton Fish & Game to host stuffed pork loin dinner

WILTON - On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Wilton Fish & Game Association will serve a boxed supper to go to the public. The meal will include stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, choice of corn or green beans and choice of a pumpkin dessert for a $10 donation. Soft drinks are an additional $1.

This is the third drive-by, take-out supper hosted by the club. Previously there was a fish fry and a spaghetti supper. Funds raised from the suppers benefit the club.

While picking up food at the clubhouse, 256 U.S. Route 2, enter a 50/50 drawing and check out the official Wilton Fish & Game hats on sale in a variety of styles and colors.

All are invited. To purchase advance supper tickets, send a message on the Wilton Fish & Game Facebook page or phone Alan Paradis at 207-364-6509 or Jaci Maxham at 207-491-0780.