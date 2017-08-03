Wilton Free Public Library book sale returns for Blueberry Festival

WILTON - Bruce Ibugaruen is one of the volunteers who have been organizing thousands of donated books in preparation for the Wilton Free Public Library book sale that is part of the Blueberry Festival.

Alphabetized fiction is lined up on tables and shelves (the photograph shows just a small part of the L section of the alphabet). Books are sorted into different categories to help people pursue their interests (mystery, history, sci-fi, art, reference, health, cookbooks, gardening, animals—and more). There’s a large children’s section with picture books, chapter books, educational books, and classics. New this year is a table of music CDs.

The sale will take place in the Western Maine Development building, 128 Weld St. (near the town office) Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.