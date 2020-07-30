Wilton Free Public Library to reopen for patrons

WILTON - Some exciting news from the Wilton Free Public Library: starting Tuesday, Aug. 4, the library will be open for patron visits. Customers will once again be able to browse for the books they want.

Things will, of course, look a bit different. Furniture will be rearranged or missing, there will be lots of signs on walls and floors marking six feet distances, toys, games, puzzles and stuffies will not be seen in the children's room, there won't be any in library programing, and everyone will be wearing masks. We will miss the lingering and visiting with staff and other library patrons, but the library will be - for now - a place primarily to retrieve materials to

take home with you. Visits will be limited to half an hour. There is a limit to five patrons in the library at one time, so there may be times when there is a wait to get into the building.

All these changes and precautions have been put in place to keep our community healthy and happy. We thank you for respecting the new standards and guidelines.

For the first two weeks of August, the library will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will reevaluate these hours as we move forward.

We will still be offering WFPL To-Go! for those now wanting to come into the building. You can continue to order materials via Facebook Messenger, emailing director@wilton-free.lib.me.us, or calling the library at 207 645-4831.