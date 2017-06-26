Wilton Library announces summer reading activity schedule

WILTON - Children involved in this year’s summer programming at the Wilton Free Public Library will have opportunities to help Build A Better World in more ways than one. While we will have many activities involving building objects with our hands, our main focus will be on building a better world by lifting each other up, helping those in need, and just being kind people.

The program will kick off on Thursday, June 29, with a magic show at Cushing School. At 6 p.m., we will be joined by the “Amazing Wes Booth” who will provide us with an hour of magical entertainment, all surrounding our summer theme.

There will be activities at Kineowatha Park, storytimes at Bass Park, as well as activities at the library both inside and outside in our new outdoor space. Storytimes will be with Cassie as well as Chief Wilcox, Tom Saviello, Tiffany Maiuri, and other guest community members. Activities include but are not limited to, making kindness rocks, using creativity to make something out of a box, and constructing things with pool noodles.

On Thursday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. kids and their families will be invited to join Russell Black at Black Acres Farm for a tour of the farm, a chance to learn about how farms work, how they benefit our community and a tractor ride. The following Saturday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a performance by the one and only “Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals.” This will be her third year visiting and she is a riot, you won’t want to miss it.

We will close out this year’s summer programming with a visit from Maine children’s author/illustrator, Chris Van Dusen! Chris will be joining us on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. to talk to us about his amazing work on books such as The Circus Ship, Mr. Magee, and his newest book, Hattie and Hudson. If you have not yet read his books, we encourage you to do so as they are a joy to read.

In addition to the activities for children and their families, we are trying to “fill our bridge” with acts of kindness. We encourage children AND adults to come to the library and write on a handprint when someone has done something kind for them OR they do something kind for someone else. The possibilities are endless. The handprints and zip-ties to attach them to the bridge will be left outside in a container so pop in at any time of day and record your acts of kindness. We want as many handprints as we can by the end of the summer. Spread the word and spread the kindness to Build A Better World.

As always, part of the summer reading program includes READING. Children will be encouraged to take home a goal sheet and read a variety of literature throughout the month of July and August and earn prizes. Children of all ages are welcome to take part in this (even the littlest participants can be read to in order to achieve some goals)!

For more information contact us at the library at 645-4831, wfplkids@wilton-free.lib.me.us, or visit our Facebook page to stay updated on this summer’s happenings. Stop by any time to pick up a calendar of your own as well as the reading goal sheet. Happy Summer!