Wilton Lions assisting Special Olympics later this month

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - For many years, members of the Wilton Lions Club have gone to Sugarloaf USA at Sugarloaf to assist the Maine Special Olympics by providing food to the Special Olympians competing there.

Last year, 12 members spent two days there for a total of approximately 186 hours and 1,080 cumulative miles, all on a volunteer basis. Loading pick-up trucks the Sunday evening before, the convoy left for “the mountain” about 7 a.m. on Monday.

This year, eight members will be headed up on Jan. 29 and 30 to the Touring Center where the volunteers will provide food all day long for the Special Olympians who will be competing there. All the food is provided by the Lions and their generous sponsors such as Home, Hope & Healing, Inc., Aspire Behavioral Health & Counseling LLC, R.S. Osgood & Sons, Cousineau, Inc., Longfellows, Tufulios, Woodsman, Hair Depot, Hannafords, Wal-Mart, Norms Redemption Center and Rickers Orchards.

Lions and others volunteering this year include: Ken Wiley, Bill Groder, Dick Austin, Bill Fletcher, Charlie Tappan, Bruce Dyke, Sharon Rainey and Bob Adams.