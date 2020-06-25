Wilton Recreation Department cancels swim lessons, other activities still on

WILTON - At the most recent Parks and Recreation committee meeting, it was decided that the Wilton Recreation Department will not hold swim lessons this summer at Kineowatha Park, due to concerns over COVID-19. The department will, however, attempt to hold as many of its usual activities as it feels it can do safely.

The Main Lodge at Kineowatha Park will open on July 1, but will be limiting the number of customers in the lodge to no more than 8 at a time. Tentative hours for the lodge to be open are 12-4 p.m. daily. These hours are subject to change depending how busy the park is.

The docks are scheduled to be installed the week of June 22. Canoe, kayak and paddle board rentals will be available July 1st as well. Calling ahead to make a reservation to use these items is recommended. Buildings will be made available for rent for the day for class reunions, family reunions, birthday parties etc. starting July 1. Please call the Recreation Department at 645-4825 for all reservations.

Softball for girls ages 8-13 will start July 1 and run on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6:30 pm Baseball for boys ages 7-10 will start July 2nd and run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. It is STRONGLY SUGGESTED that players have their own bats and helmets to cut down on the chances of spreading any viruses. However, the Recreation Department will provide those items as needed. Cost for these programs is $25 and any paperwork needed can be filled out at the first practice. The department will start with skills and drills for a couple nights and then move into “in house” scrimmages. Spectators will be expected to “social distance” while watching.

We will be offering summer camps for field hockey, soccer, basketball and tennis. Dates have not been set for these as yet, so we will post on our Facebook page the info for the camps in the next week or so.

The department is still hoping to hold concerts at Bass Park on Tuesdays in July and August. Again, the public is asked to use good “social distancing” while attending the concerts.

One very important piece of information for folks planning to use Kineowatha Park is that the town will be charging nonresidents a fee to use the park. Day prices are $5 per person for those age 13 and older, $10 per car or $50 for a season pass. These prices will be in effect through Labor Day weekend. There will be no charge for Wilton residents. Wilton residents may pick up an in-town pass free of charge at the park as long as they can show proof of residency.

The Recreation Department will be following state CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting and we ask for your assistance and patience as we strive to offer a safe environment for our youngest residents. We look forward to another successful summer of outdoor recreation!