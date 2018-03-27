Wilton resident announces candidacy for District 114

WILTON - Cherieann Harrison of Wilton has announced that she is running for the State Legislature in Maine House District #114. The district includes the towns of Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton. The current representative, Russell Black, is precluded from running again due to term limits.

“I look forward to tackling some of the pressing issues facing our community," Harrison said. "We must find ways to reduce the burden on property tax payers and make sure that the state is meeting its responsibility for education and mental health supports. My experience on the School Board has given me insight on how our current funding model disadvantages Maine’s rural school districts. I will be the voice of our community in the State House.”

Beyond public schools, Harrison hopes to advocate for reduced college tuition for Maine graduates, mental health expansion for veterans and Medicaid participants, and ensuring access to comprehensive and affordable medical coverage for all Maine families.

Harrison will be running as the Democratic candidate.

Additionally, Harrison added, “I will be running as a Maine Clean Elections Candidate so that I can spend all my time with folks in the district, rather than raising money from special interests. My focus through the campaign and my service, if I am lucky enough to be elected, will be the people of Franklin County and District #114.”

Harrison was raised in Temple and attended the University of Maine at Farmington. In the late 90's she was a DJ for WKTJ on the nights and weekends. She then worked for years in the downtown Farmington area at the local pharmacy, Howard's Rexall, before it closed its doors. She moved on at that time to work for Franklin Memorial Hospitals pharmacy. Currently, Harrison works in Augusta as a Supervisor for the Medicaid Supplemental Rebate Contracting team at Change Healthcare.

In 2010, Harrison bought a home in Wilton, where she currently resides. She has enjoyed serving on the Planning Board for Wilton this past year. And, has also been a devoted school board member for the past four years. For the 2017-2018 school year she has served as the Vice Chair. Her participation and devotion to our community is why she believes she will be an asset as the next Maine House Representative for District #114.