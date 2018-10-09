Wilton resident collecting donated items for veterans

AUGUSTA - On Saturday, Oct. 13, Miss Teen Maine International 2018 Valerianne Hinkley of Wilton is helping her pageant sister Mrs. Waterville International 2019 Kat Pinkham who has partnered up with operation brotherhood to help pass out hygiene items and non-perishable food items to homeless veterans at STAND DOWN at Togus in Augusta.

Hinkley will be collecting donated items all week in Franklin County from anyone or business who would like to donate items listed below or cash donations too. To set up a meet time for pick-up of your donated items, please contact via phone call or text Hinkley or her mother Jennie at 207-491-8954.

Items needed are:

~Hygiene items~

Razors, deodorant, a single tooth brush still in the package, toothbrush holder, toothpaste, a comb or brush, a bar of soap, tissues, socks, chap stick, band aids, pads, tampons, tylenol and ibuprofen, lotion, baby wipes. Hand warmers, nail clippers. Gloves!

~Food items~

Beef jerky, granola bars, crackers with peanut butter, trail mixes, dried fruits, Snack cups like pudding and apple sauce, tuna pouches, raisins, mints.

Every little bit helps these men and women who risked everything for all of us.