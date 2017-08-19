Wilton student awarded Red Sox scholarship

WILTON - A Mt. Blue High School graduate from Wilton, Tucker Barber, was one of more than twenty recipients of the Maine Red Sox Service Scholarships presented to Maine public school students this year.

As a sponsor of the program, the Ford Motor Company Fund’s, Jay Darling of Darling’s Ford in Bangor was on the field to help present the students with their awards at Fenway Park prior to a recent Red Sox home game against the Chicago White Sox.

This is the scholarship program’s fourth year in Maine. It was first launched in New Hampshire in 2010 and now runs in all five New England states outside of Massachusetts.The $1,000 Red Sox Service Scholarships are awarded to students based on academic performance, financial aid eligibility, and demonstrated community service.

The Ford - Red Sox partnership also supported Ford's Driving Skills For Life New England tour by donating Red Sox raffle tickets and displaying the World Series trophies for members of the community who attended the free event and made a donation of peanut butter to their local Feeding America food bank.