Wilton teen chosen for Miss Maine Teen USA Pageant

WILTON - Valerianne Hinkley has been selected to participate in the Miss Maine Teen USA 2018 Pageant, being held at the Holiday Inn in Portland By the Bay on November 25 and 26.

She is the daughter of Jennie and Brian Young and Scott Hinkley of Wilton, granddaughter of Raymond Bouchard, Sr of Auburn, Debbie Hinkley of Wilton, and Roxanne Grant of Farmington and the great granddaughter of Mabel Heath of New Vineyard.

Each delegate will complete in athleisure wear, evening gown, and personal interview. The winner will represent our Maine at the Miss Teen USA Pageant in 2018. Among her many state prizes will be cash, wardrobe, interviews with top talent/modeling agencies, jewelry, evening gown to be worn at the national pageant and more. The most exciting of all is an expense paid trip to National 2018 Miss Teen USA Pageant, where she will compete for the prestigious title of Miss teen USA and an extraordinary prize package and the opportunity to fulfill a personal goal.

Valerianne is employed during the spring and summer with The Family Freeze in Wilton and Our Village Market in New Vineyard. She is a sophomore at Mt Blue High School where she is a highest honor student earning her academic letter last year, a member of the varsity cheerleading team and second term student council member. Valerianne is also a member of the University of Maine at Farmington Upward Bound program, gym member of Firehouse Tumbling and creator of BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING- a campaign to raise awareness around bullying.

She has been sponsored by MK Orthodontist, Our Village Market, The Family Freeze, Dixfield Foam Insulations, Tax Resolution Specialists, Inc, The Wojcik Family, The White Family, Wilton Hardware/Expenet, Madore’s Market, family and friends, along with donations from several local businesses and supporters and invites everyone to attend Saturday’s preliminary and Sunday’s final competition. Tickets to both events are available by calling 781-321-3500 to anyone wishing to support Valerianne Hinkley and cheer her on to become the next Miss Maine Teen USA.

For more information on the pageant or for tickets, please call 781-321-3500