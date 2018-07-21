Wilton teen heads to Miss Teen International

WILTON – Miss Teen Maine International 2018 Valerianne Hinkley left for Charleston, West Virginia yesterday to represent the State of Maine in competing for the prestigious title of Miss Teen International 2018 and the opportunity to fulfill her personal dream of being a positive role model for young people while making a difference in the world.

She is the daughter of Jennie and Brian Young and Scott Hinkley of Wilton, granddaughter of Raymond Bouchard, Sr of Auburn, Debbie Hinkley of Wilton, and Roxanne Grant of Farmington and the great granddaughter of Mabel Heath of New Vineyard.

She will join other teens from across the globe for a week of rehearsals and community events including a visit to the boys and girls club. Each delegate will compete in athleisure wear, evening gown, fun fashion and personal interview. The top 10 will move on to the finals on July 28 along with a voters choice following preliminaries on July 26.

Valerianne is employed with The Family Freeze in Wilton. She is a junior at Mt Blue High School where she is a honor student having earned her academic letter and academic pin, a member of the varsity cheerleading team and severed two terms as a student council member. Valerianne is also a member of Firehouse Tumbling and creator of BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING- a campaign to raise awareness around bullying which is her platform.

As Miss Teen Maine International, Valerianne has met with groups, met with the Department of Education, spoken individually with public officials, met with the school board and made public appearances to talk about bullying and the effects it has on youth. She has shared her own personal journey along with sharing the Maine State bullying laws.

Valerianne has been featured nationally by Bullies Reality, Bikers Against Bullying Canada, The Bully Project and with other smaller groups. She along with 3 others from Mt Blue High School will be attending the Empowerment Training for Students To Create Positive Change in Their Schools and Communities in Augusta next month.

Going to Nationals would not be possible without all the help from sponsors and donations. The family wishes to thank the following for their help: E L Vining & Sons, Wilton Fire Department, Madulla Hair & Nail Studio, Tinny's Auto, Maine Red Claws, Tuck's Ale House Customers, Church, Tranten's Store, Salon Mimosa & Audrey, N. Sillanpaa, Grant Lee's, Brickyard Café, Jordan Lumber Co, The Kingfield Woodsman, Nile Logging & Leasing, Poverty Hill Crafts, Jack Trading Post, Richards Florist, Hamlin Electric, Palmer Reality, Arkay Pizza, Madore's Market, Annie Moore, Family/Friends, Craig S, Michael Motors, Farmington Tire, Tiffany & Family, Pro Service, Jacob Staples Photography, Lux Salon Hallowell, Richard P, Mystic Valley Grange #313, Upright Framework LLC, Wilton Hardware Store, Expenet Technologies, Shiretown Insurance, Deb Roberts, Drivah Macgyvah, Sizzle Tanning, S&K Earth, Welch’s Auto Repair, & Tuttle’s Auto

To contact Valerianne for an appearance or as a guest speaker, please email her at valerianne2009@gmail.com