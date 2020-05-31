Wilton teen heads to USA Ambassador Nationals in July

WILTON – Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2020 Valerianne Hinkley will be heading to Tampa, Florida on July 25 to represent the State of Maine in competing for the prestigious title of Miss USA Ambassador Teen and SLICC Ambassador, both would be the opportunity to fulfill her personal dream of being a positive role model for young people while making a difference in the world by promoting Success through Leadership, Integrity, Character and Confidence.

She is the daughter of Jennie and Brian Young of Wilton, Scott Hinkley of Jay, granddaughter of Raymond Bouchard, Sr of Auburn, Debbie Hinkley of Wilton, and Roxanne Grant of Farmington and the great granddaughter of Mabel Heath of New Vineyard.

Valerianne is employed with Dollar General and Wilson Stream Ice Cream. She will graduate from Mt Blue High School on June 14 with her 4-year academic award and a National Honors Society member. Valerianne was a captain of the varsity cheerleading team this year and has cheered since she was in preK. She is the creator of BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING- a campaign to raise awareness around bullying and ties into her belief of being kind with community service work including putting signs up for front line workers, flowers on random vehicles, making flowerpots and delivering them to random places to brighten peoples days.

Recently, she has collected donations for the Camp Sunshine Polar Plunge, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Relay for Life and is currently collecting donations for the Boston Children’s Hospital walk and collecting can tabs for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Valerianne is a member of the University of Maine at Farmington class of 2024 where she will be majoring in Secondary Education in English and has been accepted as a member of the Honors Program. Her love for English was inspired by her English teachers and her grandfather Linwood Hinkley.

Going to Nationals would not be possible without all the help from sponsors and donations to help with some of the expenses. The family wishes to thank the following for their help: Golden Sponsor Rangeley Internet Company, please contact them for all your internet and wireless needs, Sponsor H&R Block, Shelly’s Hometown Market, Wood Pellet Warehouse, Country Primitives, Richards Florist, Kathleen & Andrew Pinkham, Tiffany & Family, Family and Friends.

Each contestant will compete in interview (one on one with each judge), USA Fashion Wear (an outfit put together out of her closet), evening wear (evening gown or party dress) and onstage conversation/fun chat) for the title of Jr Preteen, Preteen, Jr Teen, Teen, Miss, Ms and Mrs USA Ambassador. They will also be able to compete in optional opportunities (Runway Modeling, Talent, Fit N Fabulous, Spokes Model, Acting, Best in Class-Academic Academic Achievement, Photogenic, Community Service and Resume for Ms & Mrs).

Each contestant completing for SLICC will be scored in Community Service portfolio book, 90 seconds video on why they should be selected, evening gown and fundraising for the SLICC Foundation. Three titles to be awarded for SLICC Ambassador among the following divisions: Little Miss/Jr Preteen/Preteen, Jr Teen/Teen/Miss, and Ms/Mrs).

To contact Valerianne for an appearance, donate can tabs or make a donation to her Boston Children’s Hospital walk, please email her at valerianne2009@gmail.com