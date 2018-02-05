Wilton teen selected as FAME recipient

FARMINGTON - The Finance Authority of Maine announced recently that it is awarding 16 $1,000 scholarship prizes to one randomly selected winner from each of Maine’s 16 counties as part of its second annual Invest in ME sweepstakes.

Wilton resident Caleb Hodsdon, a junior at Mt. Blue High School, was chosen as Franklin County's recipient. Hodson said he dreams of becoming an engineer and designing mountain bikes. According to his mother Rachel, the family has been saving for higher education for Hodson since 2003, and she believes that having money set aside to help pay the high cost of college will make it more likely for him to attend.

She also said the matching funds that the NextGen program provides, and this scholarship prize has made a huge difference in the amount they have been able to save. If families already have a NextGen College Investing Plan account, there is a NextStep matching grant which provides a 50 percent match on eligible contributions per calendar year up to $300. To learn more about the NextGen matching grants program, visit https://www.nextgenforme.com/grants-for-maine-residents/.

FAME established the Invest in ME Sweepstakes to spark statewide momentum toward encouraging all Maine families to save for higher education (college or trade school) and help reduce student loan debt. The Invest in ME statewide initiative set an ambitious statewide goal, that: By 2030, all Maine families are saving for college and Maine will have one of the lowest average student loan debt rates in the nation. To receive the $1,000 scholarship prize, the funds must be contributed to a NextGen® 529 plan account.