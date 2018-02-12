Wilton Tractor Supply donates 36 bags of pet food

WILTON - The Tractor Supply Co. store in Wilton is donating 36 bags of pet food to feed dogs and cats in need of adoption.

"More often than not, animal shelters and rescues depend greatly on food donations to support the pets they take in that await adoption," said Steve Benedetti, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply store. "Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family."

Tractor Supply presented the pet food donation to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

In addition to the pet food donation, the Wilton Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Visit TSCEventPartners.com or call the store at 207-778-5900 to learn more about working with Tractor Supply for pet adoption events.

For information and tips on adopting an animal and raising pets, visit TractorSupply.com/PetCare.