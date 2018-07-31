Wilton United Methodist Church plans Blueberry Festival events

WILTON - The Wilton United Methodist Church is very excited to welcome community members, visitors and guests to the church during Wilton’s Annual Blueberry Festival from Friday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 5.

Here is a breakdown of what's happening at the Wilton United Methodist Church at 600 Main Street in Wilton:

Friday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. there will be a Blueberry Pie Sale. The Church will also be selling coffee, muffins, cold drinks, hot dogs & whoopie pies. There will be a dunk tank station on the lawn. The Church will also be holding a Free Clothing Give Away.

Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. there will be a Blueberry Pie Sale. The Church will also be holding a Luncheon with the following items on sale: fresh lobster rolls, meatball subs, chicken salad sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, hot dogs, cold drinks, coffee and blueberry desserts. The Church will be holding a Free Clothing Give Away. The Church will also be Hosting the Annual Quilt Show in Our Sanctuary.

On Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9:30 a.m. the Wilton United Methodist Church will be participating in an Ecumenical Community Church Service at the First Congregational Church of Wilton at 386 Main Street. No Church Service at Wilton UMC on Sunday, Aug. 5.

For more information please call 645-4885 or e-mail: pastorrickdorian@gmail.com.