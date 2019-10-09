Winners of 6th Annual Brat & Strudel Contest announced

RANGELEY - The 6th Annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Oct. 4, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jonathan Krach, Glenn Yankee and Gary Priest) and a popular vote cast by the nearly 100 attendees.

The winners were:

Judges' Vote

Brat – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

Strudel – Parkside & Main

Popular Vote

Brat – Rangeley IGA

Strudel – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro