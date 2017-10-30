FARMINGTON - The winners of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club quilt raffle were Darcy and Judy Ellis, presented by member Regina Longyear. Proceeds go to Mt. Blue students entering college whom are majoring in horticulture or a similar major. A group of quilting friends provided the quilt. Linda Cushman of Wilton pieced the quilt. Kathleen Talley of Mount Vernon, Betsey Plummer of Farmington and Linda Cushman did the applique decoration: "Tickle the earth with a hoe and the world laughs a harvest."