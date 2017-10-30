Franklin Countys First News

Winners of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club quilt

Posted by • October 30, 2017 •

FARMINGTON - The winners of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club quilt raffle were Darcy and Judy Ellis, presented by member Regina Longyear. Proceeds go to Mt. Blue students entering college whom are majoring in horticulture or a similar major. A group of quilting friends provided the quilt. Linda Cushman of Wilton pieced the quilt. Kathleen Talley of Mount Vernon, Betsey Plummer of Farmington and Linda Cushman did the applique decoration: "Tickle the earth with a hoe and the world laughs a harvest."

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Responses »

  1. carol
    October 30, 2017 • 2:50 pm

    Congratulations Judy and Darcy, that is a beautiful quilt!

    Carol Mc

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives