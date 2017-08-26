Winners of the Phillips Old Home Days contests, drawings and parade

PHILLIPS - Winners of the Phillips Old Home Days contests are as follows.

PHOTO CONTEST:

People

1st All Smiles (Meg Crockett)-she also won the Judge's Choice

2nd Ru-Ru (Bailea Haines)

3rd Sidney Mae (Michelle Kane)



Animals

1st Fatso (Meg Crockett)

2nd Moth (Lori Burgess)

3rd Roosters (Susan Mecham)

Scenery

1st Rainy Day(Peyton Richard)

2nd Small Falls#1 (Lori Burgess)

3rdMoonshine (Penny Ross)

Fairy Tale

1st Peter Pan #1 (Lori Burgess)

2nd Peter Pan #2 (Lori Burgess)

3rd Easter Bunny (Diana McCall)

Black & White

1st Eat More Chicken (Debby Pelham)

2nd Take Pride (Sandy Grignon)

3rd Into the Mist (Meg Crockett)

FLOWER SHOW:

Of the 8 categories, 5 were entered into:

Whimsical Fairy Flower Pot

1st Diana McCall

2nd Sonya Hardy

3rd Johanna Roy

21st Century Fairy Tale

1st Diana McCall Dreams Do Come True

Happily Ever After

1st Paula Kane

Children's Class

1st Lillian Pinkham, who also got Judge's Choice!

CHILDREN'S PARADE:

Most Entertaining- Gingerbread Kids(Wyatt Gordon, Brinlee, and Clara)

Best Overall Group- No Trolls Left Behind (Denver Smith, Brooklyn Smith, Emmi Poulin, Peyton Ladd, Jackson Foss, Kallee Foss, Nevaeh Fall, Finn Toothaker, Manny Viles,and Lex Taylor)

Best Costume- Red Riding Hood (Acadia Averill)

Best Individual- MaAna (Francesca Hill)

Most Relevant to Theme- Phillips Sleeping Queen (Vanessa Barker QUEEN 2017, Trent Barker, Clayton Murray KING 2017, Junior Murray, and Samuel Haines.)

DRAWINGS:

Winner of the King/Queen $100 gift certificate to Edmunds' Mkt. (Paula Viles)

Winner of the two bicycles, donated by Mike and Ginny Auger for the Margie Toothaker Scholarship Fund (David Morgan)

VOLLEYBALL:

1st Bust-A-Net

2nd Mid-Life Crisis

3rd Moose Knuckles

*7 teams played total.

HORSESHOES:

1st Chad Beedy/Dalton Gordon

2nd Larry Campbell/ Keith White

3rd Dani Smith/James Flagg

LUMBERMAN'S COMPETITION:

Pete White placed first for the 13th year in a row! The Honored Lumberman was Guy "Sonny" Haines, who received a plaque for his hard devoted work in the Maine woods.

FROG JUMPING CONTEST:

1st Clayton Murray w/ 94 inches

2nd Kyli Phillips

Most Unique- Connor Dyer w/ his blue frog

Total- 28 jumpers.

PARADE:

Most Beautiful

1st The End w/ horses (Sonya Hardy)

2nd Golden Touch, King Midas

3rd WMCA

Funniest-

1st Willie Wonka(G.S.Troop # 54)

2nd Jack and the Bean Stalk(Smith Family)

3rd 1952 Jeep, Red Riding Hood (Joe Paul)

YOUTH-

1st Pied Pipers (G.S. Troop # 1531)

2nd Three Little Pigs (Jordan Family)

3rd Alice in Wonderland (Thomas Family)

MOST ORIGINAL-

1st Jack and the Bean Stalk(Sandy River Bus. Assoc./Hainley Family)

2nd Peter Pan (Roderick Family)

3rd Mail Truck (Brian Donovan)

BIG RIGS:

Jersey Girl (Kerri Phillips)

JUDGE'S CHOICE: Wizard of Oz(Abbott/Auger Families)

HONORED COUPLE: Bertrand and Sylvia Lambert (riding in car donated by Franklin Jeep Eagle)

KING: Clayton Murray, QUEEN: Vanessa Barker

*A special thank you for the PHILLIPS HIGH SCHOOL CLASS of 1967-an honor to those that could ride in the parade (graduating class of 28- 6 in memory of.)