Winners of the Phillips Old Home Days contests, drawings and parade
PHILLIPS - Winners of the Phillips Old Home Days contests are as follows.
PHOTO CONTEST:
People
1st All Smiles (Meg Crockett)-she also won the Judge's Choice
2nd Ru-Ru (Bailea Haines)
3rd Sidney Mae (Michelle Kane)
Animals
1st Fatso (Meg Crockett)
2nd Moth (Lori Burgess)
3rd Roosters (Susan Mecham)
Scenery
1st Rainy Day(Peyton Richard)
2nd Small Falls#1 (Lori Burgess)
3rdMoonshine (Penny Ross)
Fairy Tale
1st Peter Pan #1 (Lori Burgess)
2nd Peter Pan #2 (Lori Burgess)
3rd Easter Bunny (Diana McCall)
Black & White
1st Eat More Chicken (Debby Pelham)
2nd Take Pride (Sandy Grignon)
3rd Into the Mist (Meg Crockett)
FLOWER SHOW:
Of the 8 categories, 5 were entered into:
Whimsical Fairy Flower Pot
1st Diana McCall
2nd Sonya Hardy
3rd Johanna Roy
21st Century Fairy Tale
1st Diana McCall Dreams Do Come True
Happily Ever After
1st Paula Kane
Children's Class
1st Lillian Pinkham, who also got Judge's Choice!
CHILDREN'S PARADE:
Most Entertaining- Gingerbread Kids(Wyatt Gordon, Brinlee, and Clara)
Best Overall Group- No Trolls Left Behind (Denver Smith, Brooklyn Smith, Emmi Poulin, Peyton Ladd, Jackson Foss, Kallee Foss, Nevaeh Fall, Finn Toothaker, Manny Viles,and Lex Taylor)
Best Costume- Red Riding Hood (Acadia Averill)
Best Individual- MaAna (Francesca Hill)
Most Relevant to Theme- Phillips Sleeping Queen (Vanessa Barker QUEEN 2017, Trent Barker, Clayton Murray KING 2017, Junior Murray, and Samuel Haines.)
DRAWINGS:
Winner of the King/Queen $100 gift certificate to Edmunds' Mkt. (Paula Viles)
Winner of the two bicycles, donated by Mike and Ginny Auger for the Margie Toothaker Scholarship Fund (David Morgan)
VOLLEYBALL:
1st Bust-A-Net
2nd Mid-Life Crisis
3rd Moose Knuckles
*7 teams played total.
HORSESHOES:
1st Chad Beedy/Dalton Gordon
2nd Larry Campbell/ Keith White
3rd Dani Smith/James Flagg
LUMBERMAN'S COMPETITION:
Pete White placed first for the 13th year in a row! The Honored Lumberman was Guy "Sonny" Haines, who received a plaque for his hard devoted work in the Maine woods.
FROG JUMPING CONTEST:
1st Clayton Murray w/ 94 inches
2nd Kyli Phillips
Most Unique- Connor Dyer w/ his blue frog
Total- 28 jumpers.
PARADE:
Most Beautiful
1st The End w/ horses (Sonya Hardy)
2nd Golden Touch, King Midas
3rd WMCA
Funniest-
1st Willie Wonka(G.S.Troop # 54)
2nd Jack and the Bean Stalk(Smith Family)
3rd 1952 Jeep, Red Riding Hood (Joe Paul)
YOUTH-
1st Pied Pipers (G.S. Troop # 1531)
2nd Three Little Pigs (Jordan Family)
3rd Alice in Wonderland (Thomas Family)
MOST ORIGINAL-
1st Jack and the Bean Stalk(Sandy River Bus. Assoc./Hainley Family)
2nd Peter Pan (Roderick Family)
3rd Mail Truck (Brian Donovan)
BIG RIGS:
Jersey Girl (Kerri Phillips)
JUDGE'S CHOICE: Wizard of Oz(Abbott/Auger Families)
HONORED COUPLE: Bertrand and Sylvia Lambert (riding in car donated by Franklin Jeep Eagle)
KING: Clayton Murray, QUEEN: Vanessa Barker
*A special thank you for the PHILLIPS HIGH SCHOOL CLASS of 1967-an honor to those that could ride in the parade (graduating class of 28- 6 in memory of.)
