Franklin Countys First News

Winners of the Wilton Blueberry Festival

Posted by • August 12, 2017 •

WILTON - Winners of the various contests and races from the 35th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival are as follows.

Art Show

The 5th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival Art Show was a great success with 35 entries in the festival's 35th year. Coordinator Kathi Smith  reported that entries have double in the past two years. Smith, an Assistant Professor of Art at Husson University and a native to Wilton took on the art show as a project to promote community arts in her hometown in 2012. 

She states: "The Arts are a powerful connector for any community because everyone can relate to them in one way or another, and it's my pleasure to support these artists young and old! I had remembered entering the Blueberry Festival Art Show as a child and am thrilled to be able to offer the opportunity and coordinate an event for the Blueberry Festival of which I have such fond memories."

A special thank you to all participants and to our 2017 Juror Henry Harley Wasserman, a third generation Wiltonian, and traveling photojournalist. You can see his work on Facebook by searching his name.

Best of Show:  Francine Bitting "Summertime by the Coast" Colored Pencil drawing
Best Themed Piece (Disney Theme): Jasmine Saindon, "Mickey Mouse" Acrylic Painting
Aspiring Young Artist Award: Lauryn Jaimie E. Walston, "Wings of Water" Marker and Paint
Honorable Mentions: Alexis Burbank, and Francis Bitting

Baby Crawl

Division 1 Crawlers 1-12 months must crawl 1st Madeline Brittelli Farmington 2nd Niomi Josselyn Smith East Dixfield 3rd Samual Webster Dixfield

Division 2 Toddlers 13-24 months
1st Marlee Slatwe Wilton 2nd Allden Gaudet Dixfield 3rd Emilie Ann Grant Livermore

Doll and Bike Parade
1st Elaina French Wilton
2nd Emma Rowley Jay
3rd Madelyn Rowley Jay
HM Ashlyn Rowley Jay

Bike
1st Rachel Bridges Wilton
2nd McKella Ford Wilton
3rd Jaidyyn Pease Wilton
HM Jedidiah French Jay

Other:

1st Nevnah King Wilton 2nd Riley Hall Chesterville Olivia White Norridgewock Jackson White Norridgewock Natalie Kline Auburn Findley Burdin Auburn

Chili Contest

Adult Division
1st Narisara Lamb
2nd Brooke McKenna
3rd Beth Karkos

15 & under
1st Elly Brackett

Best of Show
Brooke McKenna

Blueberry Bake Off

Adult Division
Breakfast item:
1st Jessica Clouser
2nd Tyler Beattie
3rd Talia Grover

Dessert item:
1st Calvin Cizek
2nd Gunnka Kerdto
3rd Emily Brittelli

Main Dish:
1st Tyler Beattie
2nd Beth Karkos
3rd Mellisa Griffin

Misc. Item:
1st Jessica Clouser
2nd Tyler Beattie
3rd Beth Karkos

Best of Show: Tyler Beattie

15 and under Division

Breakfast item:
1st Bree Griffin
2nd Ivy Rose Grant

Dessert item:
1st Maddyson Goodwin
2nd Nathan Grant
3rd Brookelyn Lehto

Main Dish:
1st Molly Grant

Misc. Item:
1st Anna Brackett
2nd Obadiah Grant

Parade

Commerical:
1st Brook Tree Care
2nd Webster Heating
3rd Wiscasset Raceway

Americanism:
1st Cecil Holman Tribute
2nd Democrats

Most Original:
1st Nordica Homestead
2nd Western ME.Com. Action
3rd Farmington Emblem Club # 460

Disney:
1st Barclays
2nd Winnie the Pooh (Dalene Tyler)
3rd Castle (Farmington Towing)

Blueberry
1st Franklin Savings Bank

Antique Cars:
1st Pat Knowlton
2nd Terry Holman
3rd Tom Cassidy

Antique Tractors:
1st Me. Antique Club
2nd Frank Cushman

Color Guard:
1st Farmington American Legion

Best Youth Group:
1st Apostolic Church

Walking Group:
1st Studio
2nd Church of Later Saints

Wheels :
1st Smy-Spy
2nd Pine Tree Farm

Horse:
1st Laurel Dube & Brenda Curtis

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives