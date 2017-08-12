Winners of the Wilton Blueberry Festival
WILTON - Winners of the various contests and races from the 35th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival are as follows.
Art Show
The 5th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival Art Show was a great success with 35 entries in the festival's 35th year. Coordinator Kathi Smith reported that entries have double in the past two years. Smith, an Assistant Professor of Art at Husson University and a native to Wilton took on the art show as a project to promote community arts in her hometown in 2012.
She states: "The Arts are a powerful connector for any community because everyone can relate to them in one way or another, and it's my pleasure to support these artists young and old! I had remembered entering the Blueberry Festival Art Show as a child and am thrilled to be able to offer the opportunity and coordinate an event for the Blueberry Festival of which I have such fond memories."
A special thank you to all participants and to our 2017 Juror Henry Harley Wasserman, a third generation Wiltonian, and traveling photojournalist. You can see his work on Facebook by searching his name.
Best of Show: Francine Bitting "Summertime by the Coast" Colored Pencil drawing
Best Themed Piece (Disney Theme): Jasmine Saindon, "Mickey Mouse" Acrylic Painting
Aspiring Young Artist Award: Lauryn Jaimie E. Walston, "Wings of Water" Marker and Paint
Honorable Mentions: Alexis Burbank, and Francis Bitting
Baby Crawl
Division 1 Crawlers 1-12 months must crawl 1st Madeline Brittelli Farmington 2nd Niomi Josselyn Smith East Dixfield 3rd Samual Webster Dixfield
Division 2 Toddlers 13-24 months
1st Marlee Slatwe Wilton 2nd Allden Gaudet Dixfield 3rd Emilie Ann Grant Livermore
Doll and Bike Parade
1st Elaina French Wilton
2nd Emma Rowley Jay
3rd Madelyn Rowley Jay
HM Ashlyn Rowley Jay
Bike
1st Rachel Bridges Wilton
2nd McKella Ford Wilton
3rd Jaidyyn Pease Wilton
HM Jedidiah French Jay
Other:
1st Nevnah King Wilton 2nd Riley Hall Chesterville Olivia White Norridgewock Jackson White Norridgewock Natalie Kline Auburn Findley Burdin Auburn
Chili Contest
Adult Division
1st Narisara Lamb
2nd Brooke McKenna
3rd Beth Karkos
15 & under
1st Elly Brackett
Best of Show
Brooke McKenna
Blueberry Bake Off
Adult Division
Breakfast item:
1st Jessica Clouser
2nd Tyler Beattie
3rd Talia Grover
Dessert item:
1st Calvin Cizek
2nd Gunnka Kerdto
3rd Emily Brittelli
Main Dish:
1st Tyler Beattie
2nd Beth Karkos
3rd Mellisa Griffin
Misc. Item:
1st Jessica Clouser
2nd Tyler Beattie
3rd Beth Karkos
Best of Show: Tyler Beattie
15 and under Division
Breakfast item:
1st Bree Griffin
2nd Ivy Rose Grant
Dessert item:
1st Maddyson Goodwin
2nd Nathan Grant
3rd Brookelyn Lehto
Main Dish:
1st Molly Grant
Misc. Item:
1st Anna Brackett
2nd Obadiah Grant
Parade
Commerical:
1st Brook Tree Care
2nd Webster Heating
3rd Wiscasset Raceway
Americanism:
1st Cecil Holman Tribute
2nd Democrats
Most Original:
1st Nordica Homestead
2nd Western ME.Com. Action
3rd Farmington Emblem Club # 460
Disney:
1st Barclays
2nd Winnie the Pooh (Dalene Tyler)
3rd Castle (Farmington Towing)
Blueberry
1st Franklin Savings Bank
Antique Cars:
1st Pat Knowlton
2nd Terry Holman
3rd Tom Cassidy
Antique Tractors:
1st Me. Antique Club
2nd Frank Cushman
Color Guard:
1st Farmington American Legion
Best Youth Group:
1st Apostolic Church
Walking Group:
1st Studio
2nd Church of Later Saints
Wheels :
1st Smy-Spy
2nd Pine Tree Farm
Horse:
1st Laurel Dube & Brenda Curtis
