Winners of the Wilton Blueberry Festival

WILTON - Winners of the various contests and races from the 35th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival are as follows.

Art Show

The 5th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival Art Show was a great success with 35 entries in the festival's 35th year. Coordinator Kathi Smith reported that entries have double in the past two years. Smith, an Assistant Professor of Art at Husson University and a native to Wilton took on the art show as a project to promote community arts in her hometown in 2012.

She states: "The Arts are a powerful connector for any community because everyone can relate to them in one way or another, and it's my pleasure to support these artists young and old! I had remembered entering the Blueberry Festival Art Show as a child and am thrilled to be able to offer the opportunity and coordinate an event for the Blueberry Festival of which I have such fond memories."

A special thank you to all participants and to our 2017 Juror Henry Harley Wasserman, a third generation Wiltonian, and traveling photojournalist. You can see his work on Facebook by searching his name.

Best of Show: Francine Bitting "Summertime by the Coast" Colored Pencil drawing

Best Themed Piece (Disney Theme): Jasmine Saindon, "Mickey Mouse" Acrylic Painting

Aspiring Young Artist Award: Lauryn Jaimie E. Walston, "Wings of Water" Marker and Paint

Honorable Mentions: Alexis Burbank, and Francis Bitting

Baby Crawl

Division 1 Crawlers 1-12 months must crawl 1st Madeline Brittelli Farmington 2nd Niomi Josselyn Smith East Dixfield 3rd Samual Webster Dixfield

Division 2 Toddlers 13-24 months

1st Marlee Slatwe Wilton 2nd Allden Gaudet Dixfield 3rd Emilie Ann Grant Livermore

Doll and Bike Parade

1st Elaina French Wilton

2nd Emma Rowley Jay

3rd Madelyn Rowley Jay

HM Ashlyn Rowley Jay

Bike

1st Rachel Bridges Wilton

2nd McKella Ford Wilton

3rd Jaidyyn Pease Wilton

HM Jedidiah French Jay

Other:

1st Nevnah King Wilton 2nd Riley Hall Chesterville Olivia White Norridgewock Jackson White Norridgewock Natalie Kline Auburn Findley Burdin Auburn

Chili Contest

Adult Division

1st Narisara Lamb

2nd Brooke McKenna

3rd Beth Karkos

15 & under

1st Elly Brackett

Best of Show

Brooke McKenna

Blueberry Bake Off

Adult Division

Breakfast item:

1st Jessica Clouser

2nd Tyler Beattie

3rd Talia Grover

Dessert item:

1st Calvin Cizek

2nd Gunnka Kerdto

3rd Emily Brittelli

Main Dish:

1st Tyler Beattie

2nd Beth Karkos

3rd Mellisa Griffin

Misc. Item:

1st Jessica Clouser

2nd Tyler Beattie

3rd Beth Karkos

Best of Show: Tyler Beattie

15 and under Division

Breakfast item:

1st Bree Griffin

2nd Ivy Rose Grant

Dessert item:

1st Maddyson Goodwin

2nd Nathan Grant

3rd Brookelyn Lehto

Main Dish:

1st Molly Grant

Misc. Item:

1st Anna Brackett

2nd Obadiah Grant

Parade

Commerical:

1st Brook Tree Care

2nd Webster Heating

3rd Wiscasset Raceway

Americanism:

1st Cecil Holman Tribute

2nd Democrats

Most Original:

1st Nordica Homestead

2nd Western ME.Com. Action

3rd Farmington Emblem Club # 460

Disney:

1st Barclays

2nd Winnie the Pooh (Dalene Tyler)

3rd Castle (Farmington Towing)

Blueberry

1st Franklin Savings Bank

Antique Cars:

1st Pat Knowlton

2nd Terry Holman

3rd Tom Cassidy

Antique Tractors:

1st Me. Antique Club

2nd Frank Cushman

Color Guard:

1st Farmington American Legion

Best Youth Group:

1st Apostolic Church

Walking Group:

1st Studio

2nd Church of Later Saints

Wheels :

1st Smy-Spy

2nd Pine Tree Farm

Horse:

1st Laurel Dube & Brenda Curtis