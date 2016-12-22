Winter Windfall raffle tickets on sale now

FARMINGTON - Tickets for the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) 7th annual Winter Windfall raffle are now available until the end of January. The raffle is sponsored by Franklin Community Health Network.

By donating $10 per ticket to HCC, the donor will be eligible for 31 prizes to be drawn daily throughout January. Prizes include: ski passes to Sugarloaf and Sunday River; $100 Irving’s gas gift card; a box of 100 percent grass-fed beef, one cord of wood cut, split and delivered, and area business, restaurant, spa and massage gift certificates; fitness memberships, and more!

The Winter Windfall raffle, a popular annual event, gives a person the chance to win multiple times as all winning tickets are reentered into the drawing daily. Most prizes are valued at $50 or more. The tickets are the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for those who are hard to buy for.

“Proceeds from the raffle will allow HCC to offer services in the community not covered by grants, and allow for the expansion of current programs such as mobile health unit screenings and home visits to community members in need,” said Jennifer McCormack, executive director of Healthy Community Coalition.

Tickets for Winter Windfall are available from any HCC staff or board member, or by printing out and mailing in the form found at www.fchn.org/news. The Healthy Community Coalition is located at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite #1 in Farmington. For additional information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750.