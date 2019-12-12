WMHO holding second annual Cookie Palooza on Dec. 15

FARMINGTON - Western Maine Homeless Outreach will hold its second annual Cookie Palooza fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 15, encouraging members of the community to come and learn about the shelter all while enjoying gourmet Christmas cookies baked by Mary Beane, co-owner of Salt and Pepper and Sugar Too of Wilton.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Living Waters Assembly of God Church, located at 547 Wilton Road in Farmington. Parking is accessible at the back of Living Waters Church. Enter through the back at the door labeled ‘Western Maine Homeless Outreach’.

Gourmet cookies will be available for sale by donation. A sampling of the many delicious cookies available to purchase will include Hungarian nut stars, lemon thumbprints, brown sugar date swirls, rugelach, pfeffernusse, and many other delectable handmade cookies. Gluten-free options will also be available.

All butter sugar cookies and gingerbread boy and girl cookies will be available for children to decorate. A plethora of decorating supplies will be on hand, including but not limited to, multiple colors of frosting, piping tips and an abundance of sprinkles.

The proceeds of the event will go toward the daily expenses of running the shelter, and the need for a new location. In addition to the cookie sales, monetary donations will also be accepted at this time.