WMPM announces successful Spring Gala

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum is very pleased with the great success of their recent fundraiser, their Spring Gala and Experience Auction.

With a matching gift from Barclay’s, WMPM received a total of $14,450 in donations. It was a very enjoyable evening, with auctioning “entertainment” offered by Jeff Bailey and Dan Ryder, both of whom are long-time museum supporters. Thanks also to our museum friends who donated such a wide variety of “experiences” for guests to bid on. Special thanks to Calzolaio Pasta Company, who prepared delicious appetizers and entrees, and who also donated the lion’s share of the cost of the food.

The board is also happy to announce that Upright Frameworks has won the bid for completing the museum interior work through the NBRC federal grant (Northern Border Regional Commission). Construction should begin again soon. Most exterior renovations will be funded through a state facade grant, administered in coordination with the town of Wilton, which will cover the expenses of finishing the ramps, exterior doors and other street-view elements. And yes, fundraising still continues.

Museum supporters are still invited to purchase an item from our online registry for exhibit items: https://www.myregistry.com/giftlist/westernmaineplaymuseum. Price points range from just a few dollars to more expensive items. We are grateful to our museum friends who have purchased many of these items on our wish list.

For more information about donating, purchasing naming rights to one of the rooms still remaining, and other ways you can help, check out the museum website: www.westernmaineplay.org. Or contact board vice-president Lori Lewis 645-3945.