WMPM grand opening celebration Sept. 21

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum is excited to announce their Grand Opening Celebration on Sept. 21. The museum will be open for regular hours on that day with special games, activities, food, and entertainment inside and outside the building from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. At 10 a.m.

Festivities will kick off with the symbolic cutting of a ribbon. Volunteers will be continuing with a hand printing fundraiser in the back stairs ($5/person) from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. This involves dipping your hand in paint and leaving a hand print in the back stairwell of the museum with a name and age added after it dries. This was a popular fundraiser during the recent Blueberry Festival with many community members asking to bring it back. It allows a child (or someone young at heart) to leave a "forever mark" on the museum. Regular admission will apply during the grand opening for non-members: $7/each for the day with children 12 months and younger being free.

Additionally, beginning on Sept. 9 Western Maine Play Museum will be expanding its hours to include Mondays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and will be slightly adjusting hours on other days as follows: Friday hours will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Community members interested in keeping up with museum happenings, including upcoming kitchen and science labs, should subscribe to the museum's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/westernmaineplay.