FARMINGTON - The family of Yvonne Espeaignnette is inviting the public to join them in wishing her a happy 90th birthday on May 16. With the pandemic, the family won’t be gathering from near and far to celebrate with her at this time.

If you would like to participate, please send a birthday car to Woodland's Assisted Living Center, Room 223, 175 Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington.