Work First Inc. Anderson Scholarship applications available now

FARMINGTON - This year a $1,000.00 scholarship is available to encourage education in the Human Services with preference given to students and professionals working with or wanting to work with individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Albert Anderson Jr. donated the start-up funds to encourage this scholarship program. Albert Anderson was a leader in the community integration concept for all individuals with disabilities. He was instrumental in starting the discussion around closing Pineland, the state institution for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This scholarship will be awarded to a Maine resident requesting support of coursework at an accredited institution in the Human Service field.

The requirements are as follows:

Must be a resident of Maine

Must be enrolled in an accredited institution with courses in the Human Service field

Must be working in or intend to work in the Human Service field

Must have 2 letters of recommendations

Preference to students/professionals working with or interested in working with individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Applications are available on the Work First Inc. website at www.workfirstinc.org.

Applications and supporting materials are due no later than Thursday June 29 at 2 p.m.

All applications and supporting material can be sent to:

Work First Inc.

Attn: Linda

PO Box 86

Farmington, ME 04938

Or e-mail the complete package to: lindalk@workfirstinc.org