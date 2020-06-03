Workshop on raising pigs for home use June 16

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online workshop about raising pigs for small-scale use from noon to 2 p.m on June 16.

Topics will include appropriate housing, health and nutrition; swine breeds, and expected meat yields. UMaine Extension professor Donna Coffin and Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free; registration is required online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Donna Coffin, 207.942.7396; donna.coffin@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program webpage.