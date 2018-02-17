Workshops and classes offered by New Ventures Maine

FARMINGTON - The following classes are offered for free by New Ventures Maine.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide non-profit organization committed to improving the economic lives of men, women and families through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in four areas: building careers, starting and growing businesses, managing money, and becoming a leader.

To register for any of the workshops visit www.newventuresmaine.org. For more information on New Ventures Maine please call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

Clean-up Your Credit Workshop

The workshop will be held at NVME Office, 108 Perham Street Suite # 2, Farmington on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In this free, 2-hour workshop learn how to reduce your debt, improve your credit, and maintain a good credit score. Create your own step-by-step plan to pay down your debt.

Self-Employment Workshop

Have you always wondered about starting your own business but you are not sure how to start? Come to a two hour, tuition free workshop offered by New Ventures Maine on Monday, March 26, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The class will be held at Region 9 Adult Education, 377 River Road, Mexico.

This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. The workshop will be led by Karleen Andrews, Microenterprise Specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine.

Your Money Personality Workshop

Held at New Ventures on Tuesday March 20, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This class is suitable for adults of all ages and stages.

Managing your money is more than just numbers. In this 2 hour workshop we will use a fun and unique “Money Habitudes” game to identify your money management style. Developed by Syble Solomon, this process helps you learn how your habits and attitudes towards money affect your decisions and actions related to money. We will use the results as a starting point for thinking about how you can become more comfortable managing your money.

My Next Career Move

Starting Wednesday, March 7, 2018, New Ventures Maine will offer “My Next Career Move,” a free, four-week class that helps you prepare for a new career path with a plan that’s right for you.

In this class you will review your skills, interests, personality, and experiences and relate them to occupations. You will identify educational opportunities, research the local job market, and strengthen your resume for a targeted job search.

My Next Career Move is open to people of all ages and incomes. Whether you are currently unemployed, underemployed, or simply considering a career change, this class will help you discover options that fit.

This class will be held on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., meeting for four sessions from March 7 through to April 4. Classes will take place at NVME Office, 108 Perham Street Suite # 2, Farmington.

Budgeting Basics Workshop

New Ventures Maine is offering a free workshop called “Budgeting Basics” at the NVME Office, 108 Perham Street Suite 2, Farmington on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 6 p.m. to. 8 p.m.

In this 2 hour workshop, you will learn about the basic components of building a budget. We will discuss money tracking, goal setting, challenges, ways to reduce expenses, and how understanding your overall financial situation can be helpful in creating a budget that works for you.