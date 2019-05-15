11 nominated for Excellence in Nursing Award

FARMINGTON - On May 8 in coordination with national nurses’ week, nursing leaders

and peers recognized 11 Franklin Memorial Hospital nurses and health professionals as outstanding, by being nominated for the organization’s 8th annual Excellence in Nursing Award. The award was established to recognize contributions by FMH nurses and direct care professionals who support the advancement of nursing and clinical care.

Nominees included: Kim Craig, RN, emergency department; Taffy Davis, MSN, RN-BC, clinical informatics; Sharon Edgar, RN, emergency department; Nicole Emery, RN, med/surg; Valerie Farrington, RN, intensive care unit; Kathryn Hargreaves, CNA, med/surg; Tiffany Kelvey, MA, pediatrics; Susan Lemieux, CNA, operating room; Molly Mitchell, RN, oncology; Ronica Smith, RN, med/surg; and Laura Ward, RN, clinical coordinator.

“These nominated nurses and direct care professionals have demonstrated exceptional nursing, clinical practice and professionalism while demonstrating our core values of innovation, respect, excellence, ownership, integrity, and patient

centered,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “The awards we are presenting today recognizes all of these outstanding individuals−not just one−and their outstanding commitment to promoting optimal patient outcomes and a healthy work environment.”

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, three were named as the award recipients: Tiffany Kelvey, MA; Kathryn Hargreaves, CNA; and Laura Ward, RN.

The entire Franklin Health Pediatrics team stated in their nomination of Kelvey, “Tiffany consistently seeks improvements in processes and performances by working with providers directly, discussing problems with peers, and possesses a great attitude towards problem solving. She expects the best of herself and others and brings out the best in those she works with.”

Mary Sennott, RN, said in her nomination of Kathryn Hargreaves, “As an RN, I am assured that my patients will receive the best possible care when they are co-assigned with Kathy. She is diligent, thoughtful, organized, and always maintains an upbeat mood despite a heavy workload and being pulled in different directions at once.”

Valerie Farrington, RN, along with staff from the Center for Excellence, RN, said in their nomination of Laura Ward, “She has gone out of her way to accommodate patients and their families and is extremely empathetic and supportive, but honest and forthright in giving factual information to patients and families. Laura took it upon herself to become a basic life support instructor to make it more convenient for her shift staff to get certified. This foresight has provided meaningful impact on the lives of our night shift staff.”

Kaylee Abbott, RT, a respiratory therapist, was declared honorary nurse for the immeasurable support she gives unselfishly to nursing staff.

Festivities prior to the award presentation included a social hour with refreshments.