Chaplaincy program welcomes new volunteers at FMH

FARMINGTON - The chaplaincy program at Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomed its newest volunteers, Gretchen Legler of Jay and Jon Olson of Mt. Vernon, in a ceremony held at the hospital chapel on March 8. Legler and Olson join 10 other trained volunteers who visit with patients and families weekly under the direction of the hospital staff chaplains.

To qualify, the new volunteers completed a 100-hour training program of instruction and supervised visiting, under the direction of the Staff Chaplains, Rev. Tim Walmer, Rev. Steve Bracy, and Rev. Douglas Allan Dunlap. The chaplaincy volunteer training includes studies on topics such as ethics, religious traditions, communications skills, prayer with patients, family support, and supervised visiting.

Both new volunteers bring experience to this role: Legler as a professor of creative writing at University Maine Farmington, and Olson as a former lobbyist for the Maine Farm Bureau. Legler attends Old South Congregational Church, while Olson is a part time pastor of a community church that he also attends.

For additional information on the chaplaincy volunteer program call 779-2509. Inquiries are welcome from people of all religious traditions.