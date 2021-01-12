SAPARS to hold a virtual support group in 2021
FARMINGTON — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS) is planning to hold a virtual support group for adult survivors (18+) of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual harassment beginning in early 2021. This group is specifically for women who have worked with a therapist and who have a high level of healthy, self-coping skills. For those interested in exploring the possibility of joining this group please contact Paula or Kayce at 784-5272. Interested individuals may also send an email through our website, sapars.org, or message them through any of their social media platforms. All SAPARS services are free and confidential.
"Survivors do not need advocates to provide solutions. They do need
to have advocates meet them where they are, listen to them, and
validate their experience." (Foundations of Advocacy Training Manual)
Kayce Hunton(she/her/hers)
Client Services Coordinator
Please do not use email for urgent matters. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency or if the situation is potentially life-threatening, call 911 to receive immediate emergency assistance or contact the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112.
Helpline support is still available 24/7.
Call or text the Maine Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-871-7741.
Beginning 01/11/2021, the statewide text/chat service will be undergoing maintenance and will not be available at this time. To get connected to an advocate, call the Maine Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-871-7741. Support is available 24/7.
Lewiston: 207-784-5272
Farmington: 207-778-9522
Norway: 207-743-9777
Rumford: 207-507-1016
SAPARS offices are located on the native lands of the Wabanaki Confederacy, Abenaki/
Abénaquis, Nanrantsouak and Arosaguntacook peoples. For more information about land acknowledgment, and to view a native land map please visit the following link: