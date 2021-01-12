SAPARS to hold a virtual support group in 2021

"Survivors do not need advocates to provide solutions. They do need to have advocates meet them where they are, listen to them, and validate their experience." (Foundations of Advocacy Training Manual)

Kayce Hunton( she/her/hers) Client Services Coordinator

Please do not use email for urgent matters. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency or if the situation is potentially life-threatening, call 911 to receive immediate emergency assistance or contact the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112.

Helpline support is still available 24/7. Call or text the Maine Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-871-7741. Beginning 01/11/2021, the statewide text/chat service will be undergoing maintenance and will not be available at this time. To get connected to an advocate, call the Maine Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-871-7741. Support is available 24/7.

Lewiston: 207-784-5272