FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response is holding its 20th annual March for Violence-Free Communities on Thursday, April 26. Participants will gather at the gazebo in Meeting House Park on Main Street in Farmington (across from the Superior Courthouse) at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to carry signs, make noise, and walk in solidarity to raise awareness of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and other forms of violence that exist in our communities.

The march will begin at the gazebo on Main St. in Farmington and will end at the new SAPARS location: 144 High St. Local community partners will have tables of information set up, and light refreshments will be served. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Please note: In previous years, a Speak Out has followed the march, but for 2018 and beyond, we are planning to hold a separate Speak Out at a later date. Stay tuned! Also, stay tuned for an official Open House where we will welcome the community to view the new SAPARS space.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The toll free, 24-hour Helpline number is 1-800-871-7741.