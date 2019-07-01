A Matter of Balance program starts July 16

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is offering the award-winning program called a Matter of Balance at Franklin Memorial Hospital starting July 16. The free program is designed to benefit older adults who are concerned about falls and may restrict their activities because of those concerns.

Individuals who develop a fear of falling often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. Participants will learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

A Matter of Balance includes eight two-hour sessions for a group of 8-12 participants led by two trained facilitators. Starting July 16, classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and lunch is provided free of charge. The final class takes place August 8.

For more information or to register contact Corey Dowe at 779-2925 or Ellen Thorne at 779-2357.

Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network, a part of the MaineHealth family.