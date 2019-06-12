FARMINGTON - Registration is now open to attend a training titled Recovery Ready: Addressing the Opioid Epidemic in Rural Maine that is taking place on June 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The free training is open to local health care providers, first responders, substance use professionals, social workers, community organizers, educators, and community members who would like to learn more about opioid use disorder, treatment, prevention, and local resources.

Guest speakers include: Michael Sauschuck, Maine state commissioner of public safety and former City of Portland police chief discussing the opioid epidemic in Maine; and Tripp Gardner, MD, medical director of Penobscot Community Health, speaking about addiction and treatment.

At the completion of the training participants will be able to:

Address the stigma associated with opioid use disorder,

Identify local resources for treatment and prevention of opioid use disorder,

Understand the effectiveness of opioid use disorder treatment,

Address compassion fatigue for health care professionals and caregivers, and

Take actionable strategies at home and in the community to prevent opioid use disorder.

Continuing medical education credits are pending.

The event is sponsored by Healthy Community Coalition and the Western Maine AHEC (Area Health Education Center) at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Karen Kidder-Garland at KGarlandKi@fchn.org or (207) 779-2018. Please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recovery-ready-opioid-use-disorder-training-tickets-60710291115