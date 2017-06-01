Adult grief support walking group to start June 14

WATERVILLE - Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a four-week Grief Support Walking Group for adults grieving the loss of a loved one.

The group will meet Wednesdays at the Benton-Winslow Rotary Trail at 5:30 p.m. starting June 14. The entrance to the trail is on Benton Avenue. The walk is slow-paced and is appropriate for all levels (not an exercise group). This is a time to walk, share, listen and connect with others who are walking through their grief journey.

Contact Jillian Roy, Adult and Youth Bereavement Services Coordinator, for more information or to join the group. Phone 873-3615 x 19 or email jroy@hvwa.org.

Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area serves 27 communities in Central Maine. It exists to provide non-medical support to individuals and their families during the last phases of life, to loved ones throughout the grieving process, and to educate the community on issues related to death and grieving. Bereavement services are available to anyone who has sustained loss either through illness or unexpectedly. HVWA is volunteer-based and community funded.

For more information about the free end-of-life and grief support services offered by HVWA phone 873-3615 or access information online at www.hvwa.org.