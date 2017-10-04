Adult running clinic taking place on Oct. 12

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Physical Rehabilitation Department invites adult athletes to a free running clinic on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 4:45-7 p.m. at the Physical Therapy Clinic in the Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus.

The clinic will provide screening for flexibility, core strength, footwear choices, diet, and running gait. Staff taking part in the clinic include: Dr. Thomas Pulling, athletic trainers, physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, and a dietitian.

A running analysis is provided through a slow motion computer program that shows a person’s gait in millisecond increments. Through extensive research and training, a physical therapist is able to analyze multiple points of contact during running to help prevent injury and improve performance.

Anyone interested in attending should call in advance to reserve a time slot by calling 779-2620. Attendees should wear running clothes and shoes, and bring water.