AHCH volunteer training slated for February

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice is seeking volunteers who can commit to at least two hours per week for the next year to help with a variety of important tasks that impact the quality of life for its patients and support the agency’s work.

Volunteer duties include transporting patients to medical appointments, picking up medications or groceries, assisting with meal preparation at the Hospice House, welcoming visitors to the Hospice House, making phone calls to home care patients and assorted office tasks like filing, word processing and data entry. Volunteer opportunities are available across the agency’s service area which includes all of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties, Northern Cumberland County and parts of Kennebec, Sagadahoc and Somerset Counties.

“We hear every day about the difference that volunteers make in the lives of our patients, their families and our staff, but we also hear about the positive impact this work has on those who choose to volunteer for our agency," said Kristen McEvoy, Manager of Volunteer Resources. "We are fortunate to have many skilled and dedicated volunteers, but we are always in need of more volunteers to keep pace with the growing demands.”

AHCH provides training, a background check and TB testing at no cost to volunteers. In addition, mileage reimbursement is available for some services. If interested in any of the above-mentioned tasks, please call 795-9580 or 1-800-482-7412, extension 1280, to schedule a brief phone conversation to discuss your interests no later than Feb. 16. If it looks like this opportunity is a good fit, we will invite you to attend volunteer training later in the month.