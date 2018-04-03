AHCH’s free Guidance Through Grief support groups begins April 17

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice is offering free support groups for adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Guidance Through Grief brings together those who are coping with the many emotions that come with the loss of someone special to them.

These eight-week sessions are led by a highly trained expert who helps participants better understand the grief process and share their feelings and experiences with others who are grieving. Activities are designed to help participants find their way to a place of hope and comfort.

In Lewiston, the group begins Tuesday, April 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at AHCH’s office, 15 Strawberry Avenue. In Auburn, the group will meet Wednesdays, beginning April 18, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road. There is no cost to participate, but you must pre-register by calling 795-9468 or by emailing Amy.Dulac@ahch.org.

For the past 50 years, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice has grown to become known as one of Maine’s most respected home health and hospice care agencies. To learn more about AHCH, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.ahch.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 777.7740 ext. 1407.