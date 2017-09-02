Alice VanDerwerken MS, OT, CHT, joins Allied Physical Therapy

FARMINGTON - Alice VanDerwerken MS, OT, CHT has joined the practice of Allied Physical Therapy. VanDerwerken became an Occupational Therapist in 1981, receiving her masters in 1998 from the University of New Hampshire. Additionally, she became a Certified Hand Specialist in 1991. VanDerwerken states “I have been practicing in the Farmington for 24 years. I am very happy to be joining the Allied PT team as it allows me to continue to provide quality care to patients in the greater Farmington area.”

“We are pleased that we now offer Occupational Therapy services” says Dennis Flanagan PT, DPT, OCS, owner of Allied PT. He continues “Alice is very skilled as an OT and in particular, a hand specialist. Her expertise compliments the services that we offer.”

Hand therapy is the art and science of rehabilitation of the hand as part of the upper limb. It combines comprehensive knowledge of the structure of the upper limb with function and activity. Using specialized skills in assessment, planning and treatment, hand therapists provide therapeutic interventions to prevent dysfunction, restore function and/or reverse the progression of pathology of the upper limb in order to enhance an individual’s ability to execute tasks and to participate fully in life situations. VanDerwerken states “Hands are a fascinating tool and so intricate. I am very passionate about hands, it was clear to me to specialize in that area. I get great satisfaction helping people regain function and seeing them resume their daily activities.”

Allied Physical Therapy is an orthopedic physical therapy practice which includes sports medicine, post surgical rehabilitation, and work related injuries. They are located on Middle Street in Farmington and are accepting new patients. For more information or appointments, call 778-6469.