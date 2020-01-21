American Cancer Society event volunteers needed

PORTLAND - The American Cancer Society is seeking local volunteers to be a part of several upcoming events throughout the state of Maine. We need you!

Community volunteers are the backbone of the Society, and by lending just a little bit of your time you can make a direct impact to its life-saving mission. Donations raised at events like event help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

A wide variety of roles and time commitments are available including planning committee members for Couleur, A Masquerade Ball in Portland, Relay For Life of Greater Portland, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Brunswick, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Portland, and this year’s inaugural Red, White & Blue Party in Portland this July.

To lend your time as a local event volunteer, please contact Reven Oliver at 207-373-3719 or Reven.Oliver@cancer.org. Or, to learn more about events in your community, visit http://Cancer.org/Maine or call 800-227-2345.