Annual Health Care Golf Classic benefits two local health care services

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Healthcare Golf Classic was held July 9 and 10 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center.

Seventeen teams from throughout New England took part in the event.

Pine Tree Cellular comprised of Glen Pound, Marc Girard, Tim Merwin, and Trevor Olivadoti took first place gross at Monday’s tournament, a four-person scramble. Other winners were Kyes Insurance with second gross that included Rock Bjorn, Flint Christie, Jill Perry, and JB Christie, and third gross was Androscoggin Bank’s team of Ike Goodwin, Mark Holt, Chip Morrison, and Paul Soucie.

The Lincoln Financial team of Cole Teague, Mike Senecal, and Zachary Blakeman took first place net, followed by Theberge Acoustical in second place consisting of Paul Theberge, Tony Laplante, Greg Lajoie, and Ken Lajoie, and the Skowhegan Savings Bank team of Dan Tilton, John Witherspoon, Karl Strand, and Bob Turner placed third.

The tournament featured closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests. Closest-to-the-pin winners were Cole Teague, Phil Mattingly, Walter O’Brien, and Jake Kilbreth, while the men’s and women’s longest drive winners were Karl Strand and Linda Cameron.

The event’s major sponsors were Nason Mechanical Systems and Pine Tree Cellular.

Jill Gray, FCHN communications and fund development manager stated, “We are delighted to have celebrated the 30th year of the Healthcare Golf Classic. Its longevity and success is due to the fantastic support from teams and players who take part each year, as well as the corporate sponsors that make this a successful event.”

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, provides timely access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care support services. The Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, memorializes the Carrabassett Valley resident who died from breast cancer.

The HCC and its mobile health unit use a coordinated public health approach of education, health promotion, and outreach to improve the health and well-being of area residents. HCC is an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network.