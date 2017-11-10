ASCENT Rangeley Lakes Rehab to open Physical Therapy clinic in Carrabassett Valley

RANGELEY - ASCENT Rangeley Lakes Rehab, a department of Rangeley Health and Wellness, is pleased to announce the opening of their satellite physical therapy clinic at the Carrabassett Valley Academy Capricorn Facility located at 3197 Carrabassett Drive.

ASCENT continues to provide exceptional rehab services at their primary clinic located at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion in Rangeley Maine and are excited to expand services to include Carrabassett Valley and surrounding area.

Heather Reed, Physical Therapist and rehab manager, has over nineteen years of experience practicing in a variety of settings including outpatient, skilled nursing rehab, acute care and home-care. Heather practices manual therapy and is certified in dry needling with advanced training in spinal manipulation. Jennie Lavallee, PTA has been practicing for over 19 years, also treating with manual therapy skills, and has been a certified Strength Training Specialist since 2001.

Our clinicians can provide treatment for back and neck pain, including chronic headaches, muscular, myofascial and soft tissue disorders, Orthopedic injury, Pre and Post surgical care, Sports injury of various joints, muscles and ligaments, Neurological conditions such as M.S., Parkinson’s disease, Stroke, and general strength, balance, and gait re-training. Our full ASCENT team also includes our skilled clinicians, Robin Ladd, PT with 31 years of Physical therapy experience and Roberta Hartigan, PTA who has been practicing 19 years. Erica Talbert and Denise Kennedy provide excellent service as Rehab Techs and are happy to help you.

“We are excited and pleased to be continuing our mission of providing vital health services in the western mountains of Maine. The expansion of ASCENT is the next step in the continuation of these services” says Jeanne Thorvaldsen, Executive Director of Rangeley Health and Wellness.

ASCENT is now accepting referrals and we are looking forward to serving the physical therapy needs of Carrabassett Valley and surrounding community. We accept many insurances including Medicare and also offer private pay options. Please contact ASCENT Rangeley Lakes Rehab at (207)864-3332, 25 Dallas Hill Road Rangeley, to set up your appointment for either location.