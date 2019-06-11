Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards grant to Farmington Dental Center

BANGOR - The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded $137,500 in grants to 21 nonprofit organizations in Maine and New Hampshire.

The Foundation awards grants, ranging from $2,000 to $25,000, to nonprofits with worthy initiatives that make communities more prosperous, more livable, and more vibrant. Grant applications are reviewed quarterly.

These Maine organizations received Bangor Savings Bank Foundation grants.

Southern Maine Finance Agency, Saco; Dixfield Historical Society, Dixfield; Humane Society Waterville Area, Waterville; Mid Coast Health Net with funding for Knox County Health Clinic, Rockland; The Salvation Army of Bangor, Bangor; The Sustainability Lab with funding for Fork Food Lab in Portland.

Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, Dover-Foxcroft; Challenger Learning Center, Bangor; Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland; OHI, Brewer; Our Katahdin, Millinocket; Portland Museum of Art, Portland; Preble Street, Portland; and Community Dental with funding for the Farmington Dental Center.

These New Hampshire organizations received Bangor Savings Bank Foundation grants.

Arts in Reach, New Castle; Crotched Mountain Foundation, Greenfield; NH Jumpstart Coalition, Hillsborough; The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, Dover; YMCA of Greater Nashua, Nashua; Cross Roads House, Portsmouth; and The Mayhew Program with funding to support their Concord area program.

For more information about Bangor Savings Bank Foundation grants, visit www.bangor.com/community/foundation.

About Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $4 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, currently has 58 branches across Maine and New Hampshire and can also be found on the Web at www.bangor.com. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation was created in 1997. Last year, the Bank and its Foundation invested over $2 million into New England communities in the form of nonprofit sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer.