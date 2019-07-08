Bangor Savings grant brings increased access to dental care

FARMINGTON - The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently granted $7,000 to Community Dental to help fund their Low Income Oral Health Access program.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation focuses on initiatives that will make communities prosperous, more liveable and more vibrant. Between the Foundation and Corporate Giving the total annual funding has reached more than $2 million in 2017.

Funds from this grant will be used to help increase the accessibility and affordability of oral health care to those in need.