Call service available for those struggling with isolation

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness is now offering a call service for those feeling overwhelmed by isolation and social distancing.

RHW’s experienced H.E.L.P. volunteers offer a phone call or two or perhaps even a call every day to those feeling lonely or struggling with the state recommended quarantine.

HOW TO GET ON THE CALL LIST:

Make the first call to Joanne Dickson, Rangeley Health and Wellness at 670-5236. Leave your name and phone number and your interest in the new call program. Joanne will then connect you with H.E.L.P. volunteer coordinators of this new community service, Marcia Baker and Allen Wicken. You will get a call back that same day to hear more details about this newly-expanded “Neighbors Calling Neighbors” service (in response to the coronavirus crisis) and get you on the call list.

A bit of history about our H.E.L.P. programming:

A few years ago, a group of local residents (most of them senior citizens themselves) got together for some brainstorming about what could be done to assist local elderly residents to remain in their homes rather than in a facility. It is where most all of us would like to live if at all possible, correct? Nationally, this strategy is called “Living in Place”. The local group decided to call their services “Helping Elders Live in Place”, or H.E.L.P.

Under the leadership of Rangeley Health and Wellness, the very successful H.E.L.P. programs have been the Winter Senior Social, Adult Respite Care, the Senior Expo, and the Neighbors Calling Neighbors program. It is an expansion of this latter program that we are talking about here …. except that it is being expanded to be a service for all interested Rangeley Region residents. RHW is calling this new program for the times: H.E.L.P. (Helping EVERYONE Live in Place).