Care & Comfort’s Mike Stair named Advocate of the Year by Homecare and Hospice Alliance of Maine

WILTON — The Homecare and Hospice Alliance of Maine recently presented its 2020 Advocate of the Year Award to Mike Stair, President & COO of Care & Comfort.

Stair was recognized for his commitment to the Alliance's advocacy efforts and service on Maine’s Long-Term Care Workforce Commission. Appointed to this Commission by the legislature, he worked tirelessly to study and develop recommendations to improve working conditions and address Maine’s shortage of direct care workers for home and community-based services, residential services, and other support services.

"I witnessed Mike testify on several occasions to the Committee on Health and Human Services with passion about our industry, his company’s workers, and those that deliver care across the State. He is a steadfast leader with sound judgment, strong analytical skills, patience, and perseverance," said Laurie Belden, the Alliance's Executive Director.

After nearly a year of research, hearings, and testimony the Commission submitted its report, with findings and recommendations, including suggested legislation, to the legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services. “It is an honor and a privilege to work with our legislators on behalf of so many dedicated and caring folks. Our workers put so much of themselves into their jobs every day, often under very challenging conditions; they deserve all we can do for them and more. I will never stop pulling for them.” said Stair.

"This award highlights Mike’s dedication to our employees and all health care workers, current and future patients, and the communities we serve," remarked Susan Giguere, Board Chair and CEO of Care & Comfort. “On behalf of the entire C & C family, I congratulate Mike for receiving this honor.”

About Care & Comfort: Established in 1991, C & C is one of Maine’s leading Behavioral Health, Home Health, Case Management and Veteran services agencies for individuals, families, and groups. Care & Comfort has a Branch in Wilton and employs many throughout Franklin and County and is very supportive of the community through donations and volunteer work. For information about the agency or the services provided in 13 counties, visit www.careandcomfort.com or call (207) 872-5300.