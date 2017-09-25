Central Maine Orthopaedics opens new Farmington clinic

FARMINGTON - Central Maine Orthopaedics - Spectrum Healthcare Partners, is opening a new clinic in the Farmington community. CMO’s newest satellite clinic is located at 176 Livermore Falls Road.

Drs. Bush, Cain, Regan and Timoney will see patients at the Farmington clinic beginning on September 18th. Matthew Bush, MD, specializes in surgery of the hand and upper extremities. Paul Cain, MD, performs surgery in various specialties and areas of focus including sports medicine, arthroscopic and open surgery of the shoulder and knee, knee ligament reconstruction and cartilage restoration. Michael Regan, MD, specializes in surgery of the spine, as well as total joint replacements. James Timoney, DO, is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine with an emphasis on foot and ankle surgery.

"We’re excited about the opportunity to serve the people of Franklin County in their own community,” Director of Operations Lisa Labbay said.

CMO is based out of Auburn with satellite clinics in Rumford and Bridgton.

“With Drs. Bush, Cain, Regan, and Fallon now accepting patients at the Farmington clinic, we’re able to offer residents access to all our orthopaedic specialties, including joint replacement, spine, hand and upper extremities, sports medicine and foot and ankle” Labbay added.

Franklin area patients interested in seeing one of the CMO docs at the Farmington clinic can request an appointment online 24/7 at cmogroup.org, or call 207-783-1328 to schedule a visit with a patient services representative.

Central Maine Orthopaedics is a part of Spectrum Healthcare Partners, a Maine-based, physician-led organization that combines strong physician leadership with expertise from a multidisciplinary management team. Spectrum is comprised of over 200 board-certified physicians in Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Neurology, Pathology, Radiation Oncology, and Orthopaedics who serve patients and communities throughout Maine and northern New England. Spectrum is dedicated to excellence in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of illness, lifelong learning and supporting the communities it serves.