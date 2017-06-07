Christie King returns to Kingfield Health Center

KINGFIELD - Christie King will be rejoining Mt. Abram Regional Health Center this summer.

King graduated from the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Southern Illinois University in 2011, having previously obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Iowa. She brings nursing experience in hospital settings and advanced practice nursing experience in orthopedic care. As a U.S. Navy Reserve officer since 1998, she completed two years of voluntary deployment, 1 year in Kuwait and 1 year in Germany. Her area of expertise included care for medical and surgical patients, and in particular, care of traumatic amputation of limbs and burn care for our service members.

“I believe every patient is a unique human being, with a very complex and interconnected design consisting of body, spirit, and soul," King said. "I count it a privilege to join again with HealthReach Community Health Centers, which continues to shine, providing exceptional care in our rural community."

King noted that early in her nursing career she could recall a book that provided a good foundation, Called to Care by Judith Shelly and Arlene Miller, discussing practical compassionate care for the whole person - physical, psychosocial, and spiritual. She also studied under Dr. Joseph Veltmann who mentored her in personalized, patient-centered care, preventing and treating illness. She also noted that she thanked Dr. Joseph Caldwell at Three Rivers Orthopaedics who provided her with a foundation in orthopaedics. Nearly 20 years of service with the United States Navy Reserve has taught King the importance of honor, courage, and sacrifice.

In Kingfield, she will join family nurse practitioner, Shannon Munro, clinical social worker, Angela Kristoff and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Randy Beal. The health center provides a full range of primary care and preventive services to 1,500 children, adolescents and adults from Carrabassett Valley, Coplin and Dallas Plantations, Eustis, Kingfield, New Portland, Stratton, and surrounding towns.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of health care and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit with a 42-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.