Clinical Social Worker joins Franklin Health Internal Medicine

FARMINGTON - Franklin Health Internal Medicine is pleased to announce that Ryan Pelton, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker has joined its clinical staff to provide behavioral health services for patients.

Having clinical social workers alongside health care providers is an integrated model being used at all five Franklin Health primary care medical practices. Social workers deliver behavioral health services on the spot—rather than by referral—providing immediate assessment and diagnosis and brief solution-based therapy for patients of all ages. They also provide patient education and support and complete referrals to case management and other services as needed.

Pelton received his master’s degree in social work at the University of New England and his bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Maine at Farmington. Pelton has eight years experience providing outpatient therapy services.

“Adding a social worker to the team in a primary care setting removes barriers and improves access for patients,” said Mavis Dubord, vice president of practice operations “We believe that this collaborative approach improves continuity of care and produces better health outcomes for our patients.”