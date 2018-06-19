Community Concepts seeks volunteer drivers

LEWISTON — Community Concepts’ Transportation Program is in need of volunteer drivers to help those with no other means of transportation get to essential medical appointments and other destinations.

Drivers are needed throughout Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. Drivers need to have their own vehicles and liability insurance, and they should have clean driving records with no more than two moving violations in the past 3 years.

Drivers have flexible schedules and receive a reimbursement of $0.41 for all miles driven. The reimbursement is not taxable and does not interfere with other government benefits. Drivers receive training in First Aid and defensive driving. Rides are coordinated with drivers in real time through cellular-connected tablets provided to drivers.

“We have a need for dozens more volunteer drivers, because we have many people in need of rides to critical destinations in our region,” said Transportation Program Director Kirk Bellavance. “We encourage anyone with reliable transportation, a good driving record and some extra time during the weekdays to give us a call. It’s a great way to help out your community, and the cost of driving is reimbursed.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver with Community Concepts should call (207) 333-6460, or email jlucier@community-concepts.org.

Community Concepts is a nonprofit organization supporting residents in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties with a dynamic range of programs: children and family services, transportation, heating and utility assistance, affordable housing, and financing for housing and businesses. www.Community-Concepts.org.

Photo attachment: Retired Army Veteran Reginald Lewis is a Volunteer Driver with Community Concepts, because it offers a flexible schedule that allows him to care for his child with special needs.